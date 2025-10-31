CM Punk Says He’s Doing “The Best Work” of His Career At 47

CM Punk believes he’s performing at the highest level of his career — even after more than two decades in professional wrestling. In a new interview with KSL News Utah, the “Second City Saint” reflected on his longevity and why, at age 47, he feels better than ever.

“I’m fortunate that I’m continuing to level up in this business,” Punk said. “I just turned 47 the other day, and some people would say that’s a detriment; I think it’s one of the more positive things about me. I’m ‘this old’ and operating on this level, doing what to me is the best work of my career.”

Punk’s current WWE run has seen him reestablish himself as one of the company’s top stars, bringing a renewed edge and purpose to his performances.

Up next for “The Straight Edge Saviour” is a major showdown at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City, where he’ll face Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk previously held the title briefly at SummerSlam, where he defeated GUNTHER to capture the championship — only for Seth Rollins to immediately cash in his Money in the Bank contract and reclaim the gold.

The Saturday Night’s Main Event card will also feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, setting the stage for a blockbuster night in Utah.