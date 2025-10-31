Ronda Rousey Says So Much Of WWE’s Success Is Due To Paul Heyman

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey had high praise for Paul Heyman during a recent appearance on The Bert Kreischer Podcast, crediting him for his creative brilliance and influence behind some of WWE’s most successful storylines — including the evolution of Roman Reigns.

Rousey discussed how Reigns’ transformation into the “Head of the Table” character marked a major turning point in his career, giving full credit to Heyman for helping reshape the narrative around him.

“Roman Reigns—they tried so hard to get him over for so long, and there were ‘f*** Roman’ chants. No one wanted him because he had so many of those advantages, you know? He was young, good-looking, talented, came from a famous family—and no one identified with that,” Rousey explained.

“It wasn’t until Paul Heyman came in and found a way to repackage everything as the ‘Head of the Table’ and all of that—that is Paul Heyman’s genius—that got him over. So much of what is working in that company is due to Paul Heyman or his guidance.”

Rousey went on to emphasize Heyman’s impact not just on-screen but also behind the scenes.

“He’s like the guy behind the scenes who’s everyone’s mentor, and a lot of the best ideas originated from him. My graphic novel originated from him. Yeah. I mean, Paul Heyman deserves a f***ing shrine in my mind.”

Heyman, currently aligned with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE Raw, continues to be regarded as one of the most influential creative figures in the industry — a sentiment clearly shared by Rousey.