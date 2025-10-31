Wyatt Sicks Make Emotional Visit To Firefly Fun House Attraction

Members of The Wyatt Sicks, including original Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan, recently made an emotional visit to the Firefly Fun House attraction at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights.

The haunted house, developed in collaboration with WWE, pays tribute to the late Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) and celebrates his creative legacy. During their visit, the group reflected on Wyatt’s influence and also remembered Luke Harper (Jon Huber), who passed away in 2020.

The attraction immerses fans in the unsettling world of the Wyatt Sicks, taking guests through iconic settings such as the Firefly Fun House and featuring the chilling presence of The Fiend, Wyatt’s darker alter ego.

Wyatt’s passing on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36, left a lasting void in the wrestling community. He died from a heart attack after ongoing heart complications that worsened following a battle with COVID-19 earlier that year.

Since his passing, WWE and its fans have continued to honor Wyatt’s legacy, celebrating his unmatched creativity, storytelling, and the lasting impact of his characters — from The Eater of Worlds to The Fiend and beyond.