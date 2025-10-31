Report: WWE Not Looking To Bring Andrade Back Despite Rumors

Despite speculation about a potential WWE return for Andrade, a new report indicates that the company has no current plans to bring him back.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation, citing multiple WWE sources who denied the rumors.

“For what this is worth, according to those in WWE, the rumors from last week that WWE is looking to now bring him back aren’t true,” Meltzer wrote. “One person near the top who would likely know (although there are lots of secrets) said that he had never heard the name discussed. Another who would have to know said the story wasn’t true.”

Meltzer did note that WWE occasionally keeps major plans under wraps, adding:

“Keep in mind WWE is known for keeping some things that are big secret, but I don’t know if Andrade coming back qualifies in the category of the Rollins fake injury or the Lesnar return or the Cena heel turn or the Punk return.”

This directly contradicts a PWInsider report which claimed that “there is a belief in some lucha circles that WWE is trying to use the leverage of the potential one-year non-compete as a way to bring Andrade back into the fold.”

The dispute stems from Andrade’s recent release and his attempted return to AEW. Andrade made a surprise appearance for AEW on October 1, aligning with the Don Callis Family, but his segment has since been pulled from AEW programming after WWE reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter citing his ongoing non-compete clause.

That clause — believed to last up to a year — is allegedly tied to new TKO contract provisions for talent “fired for cause.” As a result, Andrade has been pulled from several advertised appearances, including a Mucha Lucha Atlanta show and a WWC event in Puerto Rico.

As of October 31, Andrade remains advertised for a House of Glory event in Long Island, New York, on November 15, though it remains unclear if he will be allowed to appear as his contractual status continues to be disputed.