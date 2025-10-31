Report: No Return Date Set For Bianca Belair Following Injury

Bianca Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41, but the former WWE Women’s World Champion recently sent a heartfelt message to fans — promising that her return is coming soon.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is still no confirmed return date for Belair. The outlet noted, “She’s been out since WrestleMania with broken fingers, so that injury must have been far worse than usual broken fingers that people often work on and would usually be, even with surgery, only a couple of months.”

Belair suffered the injury — a fractured finger — during the triple threat match for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41. While the initial expectation was a brief recovery, the report suggests the damage was more complex than originally believed.

Speaking in a new interview with Adrian Hernandez, Belair addressed her supporters directly:

“I just wanna say to all my fans, thank you for all the love, all the support. I hear you, I see you all online when you’re asking when I’m coming back, and that you miss me. All I can say is be ready, stay tuned. The EST always comes through and shows up and shows out, so I’ll be back soon.”

Belair last appeared on WWE programming in July, serving as the special guest referee for the No Holds Barred match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at the Evolution Premium Live Event.

Since her absence, the women’s division has undergone major changes. Belair’s former tag team partner Naomi captured the Women’s World Championship at Evolution but later vacated the title due to pregnancy. Stephanie Vaquer went on to win the vacant championship.

While her in-ring return remains undated, Belair’s message makes one thing clear — when “The EST of WWE” comes back, she plans to “show up and show out” once again.