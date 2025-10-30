Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to host its Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Saturday, November 1, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Updated betting odds have been released for four major matches: the World Heavyweight Championship Match, the Undisputed WWE Championship Match, the WWE Women’s Championship Match, and the Intercontinental Championship Match.

CM Punk is favored to defeat Jey Uso and become the new World Heavyweight Champion, while Cody Rhodes is favored to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship by beating Drew McIntyre. In the WWE Women’s Championship Match, Jade Cargill is favored to defeat Tiffany Stratton and claim the title. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio is favored to retain his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev and Penta.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

“The Best In The World” CM Punk -500 (1/5) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso +300 (3/1)

Note: Odds opened Punk -1000 and Uso +550. Current odds give Punk an 83.3% likelihood of winning the belt.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) -600 (1/6) vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre +350 (7/2)

Note: Current odds give Rhodes an 85.7% likelihood of retaining the belt.

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton (c) +425 (17/4) vs. Jade Cargill -800 (1/8)

Note: Current odds give Cargill an 88.9% likelihood of winning the belt.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (c) -1500 (1/15) vs. “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev +450 (9/2) vs. Penta +500 (5/1)

Note: Current odds give Mysterio a 93.8% likelihood of retaining the belt.