Update On Rumors Of WWE Trying To Bring Andrade Back

PWMania.com previously reported that Andrade was released by WWE earlier this year, leading to his surprise return to AEW during the sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite. However, AEW was later forced to pull Andrade from television after receiving a cease-and-desist order from WWE.

It was also reported that Andrade is now facing a one-year non-compete period with WWE after being terminated for cause due to failing multiple wellness policy drug tests.

PWInsider.com later mentioned that there is a belief within lucha libre circles that WWE might be using the one-year non-compete period as leverage to persuade Andrade to return to the company.

However, there is no confirmation of this rumor from within WWE, and it appears that these speculations are primarily circulating in Mexico. It has also been noted that Andrade is receiving considerable sympathy in the industry, as the non-compete clause with WWE is preventing him from working and earning a living.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, WWE had no intention of using Andrade again when he was fired in September. Despite rumors that the company may try to leverage the non-compete clause to bring him back, sources within WWE have stated that there are currently no plans to use him.