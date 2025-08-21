Mickie James Reveals She Originally Pitched Lita For Her Stalker Storyline

Pro wrestling legend Mickie James recently appeared in a new video for WWE Vault, where she discussed several topics. One notable point she mentioned was her original pitch to feature WWE Hall of Famer Lita in her stalker storyline, instead of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

James said, “I was excited and I was nervous because at the time I didn’t know Trish, and when I wrote that character and kind of pitched that story, I pitched it with Lita and I couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner than Trish because we just had this organic chemistry together where we just bounced off of each other really really well and to be able to do the story with her when she- especially at that time was the women’s champion. She was the number one woman. So to be aligned in that space, it automatically leveled me up to her level right out of the gate.”

She continued, “So pressure was on, but it also put me in a different light in hindsight. Like you don’t- these are these moments where you don’t really see it at that moment, but I’m going like, God, I’m so grateful that those other things didn’t work out because would my career had been the same had I not had this be my opening the first time that the audience really saw me on mainstream television, and this whole story, which was so powerful, still considered the greatest female storyline of all time. It made us feel good because it was a testament to the fact that it was working and they liked it. The people liked it and I appreciate the fact that she was so willing to work with me, right? And like, just be, that’s what makes it magic when you’re two people out there and you’re creating this thing together. One character can do all these things or whatever, but if the other person is not playing ball or even on the same (wave length), like it just kind of can come off very flat.”

James added, “Everyone just was really into it along the way. And it was like these little nuggets that made it special as it build it, you know, built to that moment from even the turn at Saturday Night Main Event. It was cool.”

You can check out James’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)