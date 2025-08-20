Spoiler: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut At Collision Taping In Glasgow

AEW taped upcoming episodes of Dynamite (August 20) and Collision (August 23) from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, and the night featured a notable debut.

During the Collision taping, Megan Bayne was advertised for singles competition with no opponent announced. To the surprise of the hometown crowd, Isla Dawn emerged as her challenger, marking her AEW debut.

Dawn, a Glasgow native, previously spent seven years in WWE, where she became a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Alba Fyre.

In her first AEW match, Dawn fell short against Bayne, but the crowd reaction made her debut a memorable one in her home city.

Check out footage of Dawn’s entrance below: