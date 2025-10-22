Backstage News On Who Big Boom! A.J. Will Team With At AEW Full Gear 2025

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, a tag team match is being scheduled for AEW Full Gear 2025. Social media sensation Big Boom! A.J. is expected to return to the ring, teaming up with an AEW star against Don Callis Family members Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta.

Dave Meltzer mentioned that A.J.’s mystery partner is someone he is very familiar with—none other than QT Marshall. An official announcement regarding A.J.’s tag team partner is expected soon, possibly in an upcoming episode of Dynamite.

The match was arranged following a confrontation involving Big Boom! A.J., his son Big Justice, and Don Callis Family members Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. Initially, A.J. wanted to team with his son, but AEW officials declined this request due to Justice’s age.

A.J. made his AEW in-ring debut at Full Gear 2024, where he defeated QT Marshall in a singles match during the Zero Hour pre-show. He also made appearances at Revolution 2025 and All In: Texas 2025.