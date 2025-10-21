Report: WWE Planning Significant Return For Austin Theory After Injury

Austin Theory is expected to return to WWE television soon in a meaningful capacity, despite being sidelined with an injury for several months. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, there are still influential voices within WWE pushing to keep Theory involved in major creative plans.

“Sources indicate there are still voices within the company pushing to keep Austin Theory involved in creative plans, even after the recent shuffling caused by Seth Rollins’ injury,” WrestleVotes reported.

Theory’s absence coincided with the rise and sudden collapse of The Vision, a faction led by Seth Rollins that featured Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and manager Paul Heyman. WrestleVotes noted that Theory had been discussed as a potential addition to the group before the storyline was abruptly cut short.

“The idea of Theory joining The Vision was at least discussed, and he still has internal support moving forward to reappear on TV in a significant manner,” the report continued.

The Vision officially imploded on the October 13 episode of WWE RAW, when Breakker and Reed turned on Rollins, leaving the former World Heavyweight Champion injured and out of action for the foreseeable future. Rollins’ injury is expected to sideline him for several months, potentially impacting creative plans heading into WrestleMania 42 in April 2026.

Theory’s last televised appearance came in August 2025, shortly before being placed on WWE’s internal injury list following a storyline injury. His tag team with Grayson Waller, known as A-Town Down Under, quietly dissolved during his absence.

A former two-time United States Champion, Theory remains highly regarded by key figures within WWE management and creative. His return is expected to coincide with a renewed push and a significant storyline once he is cleared for action.