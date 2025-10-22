Kota Ibushi Provides Update After Surgery

As reported by PWMania.com, top AEW star Kota Ibushi suffered a broken femur during a Collision taping earlier this month. He underwent surgery and is expected to be out for two years.

Recently, Ibushi took to his Instagram to share that he has been discharged from the hospital. He expressed his gratitude to Michael Nakazawa, Kenny Omega, Tony Khan, and others for their support.

Ibushi wrote, “Finally made it to the wheelchair. This is also the help of nurses, Mr. Nakazawa, Mr. Kenny, President Tony Khan, and many other dedicated people and fans who were able to move from bed to wheelchair. Of course I’m in no more pain, extreme pain. In such a short period of time my legs and body have gotten thinner, and I have lost 12.4 kilograms, but this is just the beginning of post-operation. From here on out it’s all my choices how I heal and the future will change. Cure the best for the bodies! For the first time I’ve seen a place where there are other jobs outside of professional wrestling, but the CEO himself gives a lot of work. Contract extension extension,,,no words to say. Kenny is also vice president but doing his best. What should I repay it? Pro wrestling has to be returned by pro wrestling!! Now, I’m dedicating what I can to my company and fans.”