Backstage News On Canceled Match Originally Planned For AEW WrestleDream

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, a highly anticipated tag team match that was planned for AEW WrestleDream 2025 was canceled due to injuries and scheduling conflicts.

The match was set to feature the much-anticipated reunion of the Golden Lovers, with Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi teaming up to face Mark Davis and Josh Alexander from the Don Callis Family.

Dave Meltzer reported that the match was removed from the final card after Ibushi suffered an injury before the event.

Meltzer’s earlier report mistakenly indicated that Hechicero would be Alexander’s tag team partner; however, he later clarified that Hechicero was never part of the plan. Hechicero had competed in back-to-back matches in the UK for CMLL and Rev Pro’s Fantastica Mania UK event in Wolverhampton, England.

Even though the match was not included in the initial lineup, Omega, Davis, and Alexander still made appearances at WrestleDream 2025.

The Don Callis Family attacked Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry) after their victory over The Young Bucks in a $500,000 match. Omega entered the ring to assist Jurassic Express, while Matt and Nick Jackson chose not to intervene.