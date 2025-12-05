Tony Khan Comments On Zayda Steel’s ROH Debut And Future With ROH/AEW

Former WWE ID talent Zayda Steel made a surprise debut with ROH on a special episode this past Tuesday. During the show, she delivered a promo targeting Leila Grey and is set to face her in an upcoming one-on-one match. This announcement follows Steel’s decision in October not to renew her WWE ID deal after being a regular on WWE EVOLVE.

AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan participated in the ROH Final Battle media call, where he discussed various topics, including Steel’s status with the company. According to Khan, Steel is doing an excellent job and producing great work. He advised fans to stay tuned to see whether she officially signs with ROH or AEW.

Khan said, “Well, I think we’ll stay tuned as Zayda Steel’s doing a great job and I think she does great work. She’s come out and we saw that promo with Leila Grey. I thought that was very interesting this week on ROH. Certainly, Zayda brought some good interest and I’d be interested to see more of her in ROH for sure so, stay tuned.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

