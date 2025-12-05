Updated Card For ROH Final Battle 2025

ROH has announced an updated lineup for the upcoming pay-per-view event, Final Battle, scheduled for tonight.

In the event, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo will face Billie Starkz in the finals of the ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament to determine the inaugural champion. Additionally, Eddie Kingston will take on Josh Woods from the Premier Athletes in a singles match.

Previously announced matches include ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena defending her title against Persephone, and AEW National Champion Ricochet defending his title against Dalton Castle. Moreover, the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Shane Taylor Promotions (comprising Shane Taylor, “Captain” Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo), will defend their titles against SkyFlight (featuring Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Scorpio Sky).

In an exciting matchup, ROH World Champion Bandido will defend his title in a Survival of the Fittest Match against La Facción Ingobernable’s ROH World Tag Team Champion, “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara, Hechicero from the Don Callis Family, Blake Christian, La Facción Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos, and Komander. Furthermore, the Undisputed ROH Women’s World TV Champion, “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, will defend her title against Red Velvet.

Lastly, Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion, “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty, will defend his title against Komander, and Lee Moriarty will also face Nigel McGuinness in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match.

ROH Final Battle is set for Friday, December 5th, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air live on HonorClub at WatchROH.com.