Tony Khan Announces Jacksonville As Full-Time Home For ROH

PWMania.com previously reported that last week, it was announced that AEW would be holding ROH television tapings at the WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, March 1st.

The report also suggested that the studio could become a regular venue for the company, with WJCT likely serving as the new home for ROH.

According to a recent post on Twitter (X) by a user, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced at the tapings on Sunday that Jacksonville is now the full-time home for ROH.

While not officially confirmed, it can be assumed that the taping will cover episodes of ROH On HonorClub scheduled for March 5th, March 12th, and March 19th. This announcement comes as the promotion prepares to hold combined Dynamite and Collision tapings six times over the next few months.

The next ROH television taping is scheduled for March 22nd.