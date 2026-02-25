Backstage Update On ROH’s Potential New Home In Jacksonville

PWMania.com previously reported that Ring of Honor (ROH) is set to tape a studio show on March 1st at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sources within AEW have suggested that this studio show could become a regular event, with WJCT Studios potentially serving as a consistent venue for ROH.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the company is assessing the response to the March 1st show.

If the feedback is positive, WJCT Studios may become a new home for ROH tapings moving forward. Meltzer also mentioned a desire to move away from scheduling shows on Wednesdays or, particularly, Saturdays.

He further noted that changing the taping schedule would be beneficial, as there are numerous upcoming Dynamite and Collision tapings on Wednesday nights, leaving little to no time for ROH tapings unless the company adjusts its schedule.

Currently, the show is already four hours long.