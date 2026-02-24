ROH Planning Studio Show Taping At WJCT Studios

According to Fightful Select, Ring of Honor (ROH) is scheduled to tape a studio show on March 1st at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida.

The report also mentioned that sources within AEW suggest that this studio show format could become a regular occurrence, with WJCT Studios potentially serving as a consistent home for ROH in the future.

Traditionally, ROH has filmed content before and after AEW Dynamite and Collision tapings. Previously, ROH recorded content at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. There was speculation a few years ago that ROH might regularly film at Daily’s Place, but that did not materialize.

Currently, there is no update regarding a potential TV deal for the company, but more information will be provided as it becomes available. Fans have been speculating about ROH’s future plans as AEW continues to sign new talent.

Recently, recruits like Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, The Rascalz, and The IInspiration have expanded AEW’s already large roster.

It has also been reported that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) made an offer for a Friday night time slot in 2024, which would have been at 10 PM on TruTV. However, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan declined the offer, opting instead to use that time slot for a replay of AEW Dynamite, believing that ROH could potentially earn more money than what was proposed.