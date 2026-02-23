Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 2/21/2026

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Saturday from the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California as part of a live episode of Collision.
These matches will air on future episodes of ROH TV on HonorClub.
– Jay Lethal def. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington.
– Satnam Singh def. an unnamed local talent.
– TMDK (Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito) def. The Frat House (Griff Garrison and Cole Carter).
– Red Velvet (c) def. SkyFlight’s Zayda Steel to retain her ROH Women’s TV Championship.
– Big Bill, Bryan Keith and Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) def. Dom Kubrick, Che Cabrera and an unnamed local talent.
– SkyFlight (Scorpio Sky, Darius Martin and Dante Martin) def. Adrian Quest and The Homies.
– Persephone def. Jonnie Robbie.
– Nick Wayne def. Lucas Riley in a ROH TV Championship Proving Ground Match.
– “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo (c) def. Trish Adora to retain her ROH Women’s Pure Championship. After the match, Billie Starks and Diamanté attacked Purrazzo.
– Komander def. Premier Athletes’ Tony Nese.