Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 2/21/2026

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Saturday from the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California as part of a live episode of Collision.

These matches will air on future episodes of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– Jay Lethal def. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington.

– Satnam Singh def. an unnamed local talent.

– TMDK (Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito) def. The Frat House (Griff Garrison and Cole Carter).

– Red Velvet (c) def. SkyFlight’s Zayda Steel to retain her ROH Women’s TV Championship.

– Big Bill, Bryan Keith and Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) def. Dom Kubrick, Che Cabrera and an unnamed local talent.

– SkyFlight (Scorpio Sky, Darius Martin and Dante Martin) def. Adrian Quest and The Homies.

– Persephone def. Jonnie Robbie.

– Nick Wayne def. Lucas Riley in a ROH TV Championship Proving Ground Match.

– “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo (c) def. Trish Adora to retain her ROH Women’s Pure Championship. After the match, Billie Starks and Diamanté attacked Purrazzo.

– Komander def. Premier Athletes’ Tony Nese.