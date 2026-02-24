Mauro Ranallo Set For Commentary For ROH x MLP: Global Wars

Ring of Honor and Maple Leaf Pro issued the following:

MAURO RANALLO RETURNS TO MAPLE LEAF PRO TO HEADLINE ALL-STAR BROADCAST TEAM FOR GLOBAL WARS

Ontario, Canada & Jacksonville, Florida — As first reported by Sports Illustrated, MAPLE LEAF PRO (MLP) and RING OF HONOR (ROH) today announced that internationally acclaimed combat sports broadcaster Mauro Ranallo will make his return to MAPLE LEAF PRO for GLOBAL WARS on Friday, March 27, 2026, headlining an all-star, crossover broadcast team for the highly anticipated mega event weekend.

Ranallo’s return marks a major moment for MAPLE LEAF PRO’s global presentation. Widely regarded as one of the most recognizable and respected voices in combat sports, Ranallo brings his signature passion, credibility, and big-fight energy back to the MAPLE LEAF PRO broadcast booth, reinforcing the premium, world-class standard that defines MLP events.

For GLOBAL WARS, Ranallo will join RING OF HONOR lead announcer Ian Riccaboni and All Elite Wrestling star Don Callis, forming a truly international, all-star commentary team that reflects the historic partnership between the organizations. Together, Ranallo, Riccaboni, and Callis represent three of the most distinctive and authoritative voices in professional wrestling today, ensuring GLOBAL WARS is presented with the prestige, energy, and global significance befitting this landmark event.

GLOBAL WARS, presented jointly by MAPLE LEAF PRO and RING OF HONOR, will showcase premier talent from both organizations alongside internationally renowned competitors from across the wrestling world. The combined broadcast team underscores the importance of this collaboration and reinforces the shared commitment of both promotions to deliver a truly world-class viewing experience.

“Having Mauro Ranallo return to MAPLE LEAF PRO is a tremendous moment for our company,” said Scott D’Amore, President of MAPLE LEAF PRO. “Mauro is one of the great broadcast voices in combat sports. Pairing Mauro with Ian Riccaboni and All Elite Wrestling star Don Callis creates an all-star booth worthy of the GLOBAL WARS stage and reflects the strength and international scope of our partnership with RING OF HONOR.”

“RING OF HONOR has always been defined by excellence both in the ring and on the microphone,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of RING OF HONOR. “Mauro Ranallo’s return alongside Ian Riccaboni and Don Callis brings together three of the best voices in professional wrestling today. GLOBAL WARS represents a major moment in the continued partnership between RING OF HONOR and MAPLE LEAF PRO, and we’re proud to present this event to fans around the world on WatchROH.com.”

Due to prior commitments, Ranallo will not be part of the broadcast team for UPRISING, as he will be in Las Vegas on March 28 calling Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). The UPRISING broadcast will be led by Ian Riccaboni and Don Callis, whose experience, credibility, and dynamic presence will ensure the same elite broadcast standard throughout the weekend.

MAPLE LEAF PRO fully supports Ranallo’s continued success across the combat sports world and looks forward to welcoming him back for GLOBAL WARS as part of this historic partnership.