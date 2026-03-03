Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 3/1/2026

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Sunday from the WJCT studios in Jacksonville, Florida.

These matches will air on future episodes of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Maya World went to a time-limit draw in a Proving Ground Match.

– Josh Woods def. Nathan Cruz in a Pure Rules Match.

– Billy Gunn, Brady Booker and Elijah Drago def. Cole Carter, Jacked Jameson and Griff Garrison.

– Mark Davis def. Angelico.

– AR Fox def. Shane Taylor, Daddy Magic and Lee Johnson in a Four Leaf Clover Four Corners Match for a random immediate title shot from any promotion.

– “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (c) def. AR Fox to retain his AEW International Championship.

– Komander def. Sidney Akeem.

– Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) in a tag team match does not have any result listed.

– Big Bill and Bryan Keith def. Darian Bengston and a local talent.

– “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington &and Adam Priest def. The Workhosemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry).

– Red Velvet (c) def. Hyan to retain his ROH Women’s TV Championship.

– Big Bill def. Logan Cruz.

– Mina Shirakawa def. Zayda Steel.

– “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo (c) def. Billie Starkz to retain her ROH Women’s Pure Championship.

– Persephone def. Sara Leon.

– Alec Price and Jordan Oliver def. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds).

– Scorpio Sky def. Bryan Keith.

– Robyn Renegade def. Rachael Ellering.

– Tehuti Miles def. Serpentico.

– Trish Adora and Christyan XO def. Kelsey Raegen and Dream Girl Ellie.

– Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and Stori Denali def. Mark Davidson, Parker Li and Angelica Risk.

– ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo def. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto in a Proving Ground Match.

– Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson and Blake Christian def. Supastarz.

– Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) and Isla Dawn def. OXP, Rosario Grillo and Valentina Rossi.

– Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn) def. MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor).

– LFI (Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos) def. The Colons (Eddie Colon and Orlando Colon).

– Lacey Lane def. Robyn Renegade.

– Diamanté def. Hyena Hera.

– Lee Moriarty (c) def. Josh Woods to retain his ROH Pure Championship.

– Nick Wayne (c) def. Komander to retain his ROH Television Champion.