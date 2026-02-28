GCW Baller Blockin Results – February 28, 2026

The following results are from Saturday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Baller Blockin event at the Webster in Hartford, Connecticut, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Terry Yaki def. Dustin Waller.

– Beastman def. Jimmy Lloyd.

– Gringo Loco def. KJ Orso.

– Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver) (c) def. Savage Gnomes (Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza) to retain their GCW World Tag Team Championship.

– Charles Mason (c) def. Dr. Redacted to retain his JCW World Championship.

– Jeffrey John def. EFFY, Kylon King, Don Freeze, Seabass Finn and Juni Underwood in a Scramble Match.

– Atticus Cogar (c) def. Megan Bayne to retain his GCW World Championship.

– Joey Janela def. The Blade. After the match, Brodie Jr. challenges Janela to a match at Spring Break and calls him “Megan Bayne’s bitch.” Janela then lays him out with a pildriver.

– Otis Cogar (c) vs. Matt Tremont in a GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match ends in a no contest when VNDL48 attacked Tremont.