ROH Final Battle Preview For Tonight (12/5/2025): Columbus, OH.

ROH Final Battle takes place live tonight as part of 2025 GalaxyCon at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

On tap for the December 5, 2025 pay-per-view from Ring Of Honor are the following matches:

* ROH Women’s World Title Match: Athena (c) vs Persephone

* ROH World Title Survival of the Fittest Match: Bandido (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Komander vs. Blake Christian vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Hechicero

* ROH Women’s World TV Title Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Red Velvet

* ROH Women’s Pure Title Tournament Final: Winner of Deonna Purrazzo vs. Queen Aminata versus Winner of Billie Starkz vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* 30-Minute Ironman Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Nigel McGuinness

* AEW National Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Dalton Castle

* ROH World Tag Team Title Match: Sammy Guevara & The Beast Mortos vs. Tommy Billington & Adam Priest

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. Skyflight

* Eddie Kingston vs. Josh Woods

Check back here tonight for complete ROH Final Battle results.