Backstage Update On ROH’s Potential TV Deal

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced the potential for a television deal for the ROH brand and has been in discussions with possible networks.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp responded to a fan question regarding ROH’s future on television. He clarified that Warner Bros.

Discovery (WBD) had a TV deal in mind for the brand; however, the proposal did not meet Khan’s asking price, leading him to decline the offer. As a result, ROH currently lacks a broadcasting home.

Sapp mentioned that no broadcaster has been willing to meet Khan’s price for the ROH brand. Instead of a weekly ROH show, WBD has opted to air a replay of AEW’s flagship show, Dynamite, on TruTV on Fridays at 10 PM ET.

Initially, discussions had indicated that this timeslot would be allocated for ROH programming.

Additionally, Sapp believes that major networks are unlikely to make “real” offers until ROH receives stronger creative direction. Since its acquisition in 2022, ROH has struggled to secure a dedicated television presence.

Although the company has occasionally benefited from crossover segments on AEW programming, its content is primarily available on its YouTube channel and the HonorClub streaming platform.