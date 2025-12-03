Updated Card For ROH Final Battle 2025

ROH has announced an updated lineup for the upcoming pay-per-view event, Final Battle, scheduled for this week.

In the event, AEW National Champion Ricochet will defend his title against Dalton Castle.

Previously announced matches include ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena defending her title against Persephone. Additionally, the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Shane Taylor Promotions (comprised of Shane Taylor, “Captain” Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo), will defend their titles against SkyFlight (featuring Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Scorpio Sky).

Also on the card is the ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament Finals match, with the participants yet to be determined. Queen Aminata will face Deonna Purrazzo in one semifinal, while Billie Starkz will compete against the winner of the match between Serena Deeb and Yuka Sakazaki. The winners of the semifinals will then compete in the finals.

In an exciting matchup, ROH World Champion Bandido will defend his title against La Facción Ingobernable’s ROH World Tag Team Champion, “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara, Hechicero from the Don Callis Family, Blake Christian, La Facción Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos, and Komander, in a Survival of the Fittest Match. Furthermore, the Undisputed ROH Women’s World TV Champion, “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, will defend her title against Red Velvet.

Additionally, the AEW National Championship will be defended, although the competitors for this match have not yet been announced. Ricochet, the inaugural champion from The Demand, was crowned at Full Gear in a Casino Gauntlet Match, but details about his first title defense remain undisclosed.

Finally, Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion, “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty, will defend his title against Komander.

ROH Final Battle is set for Friday, December 5th, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air live on HonorClub at WatchROH.com.