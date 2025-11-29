Backstage News On ROH’s Plans For Athena’s Women’s World Title

Sean Ross Sapp recently discussed in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers who might be in line to challenge reigning ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

He mentioned that Billie Starkz is still the long-term favorite to dethrone Athena, potentially.

This plan remains unchanged, even though Persephone is currently booked as the title challenger for Final Battle. Sapp indicated that the recent momentum surrounding Persephone has not impacted internal expectations regarding the championship’s future direction.

Additionally, Sapp noted that Persephone’s upcoming match is not expected to result in a title change. Starkz has consistently been viewed as the planned successor to Athena, despite previously losing to her.

He also revealed that there was a preference from Athena’s side to drop the title to Starkz earlier, but creative decisions linked to the ongoing storyline with Mercedes Moné influenced the scheduling.

Athena’s championship reign has now surpassed 1,000 days.

Persephone earned her shot at the ROH Women’s World Championship for Final Battle after achieving a series of victories, but this update suggests that her match will not change the long-term direction of the title.