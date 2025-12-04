Jim Ross Returning To AEW Dynamite In January

Legendary commentator Jim Ross has confirmed he will be in attendance when AEW Dynamite comes to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on January 7—the company’s first Dynamite of 2026. Ross, a proud Oklahoma native, also shared a positive update on his health following his recent appearance at WrestleCade in Winston-Salem.

Ross told fans he fully intends to be at the BOK Center to help ring in the new year with AEW, encouraging the local audience to show up for what he promises will be a memorable night. In recent years, Ross has primarily been used on commentary for select matches at AEW pay-per-view events.

“I’ll be there. I’ll be in Tulsa,” Ross confirmed. “Come join us. It’ll be a hell of a show, just out of old times’ sake and tradition and all that good stuff. It’ll be a night you don’t want to miss. It’ll be a special night.”

Ross recently made the trip to Winston-Salem for WrestleCade, marking a return to travel after facing health challenges over the past several months. He said the event left him feeling energized and optimistic.

“Man, I’m great. Couldn’t feel could be better. Feel great,” Ross said. Regarding WrestleCade, he added, “It’s a hell of an event… I’m really glad I went.”

The Tulsa edition of Dynamite will come one week after AEW’s World’s End pay-per-view, and Ross expressed confidence that AEW President Tony Khan will make sure the Oklahoma crowd gets a loaded show.

“I’m sure that Tony Khan will put together a hell of a show,” Ross said. “No doubt about it.”

Ross’s appearance will add an extra layer of nostalgia and excitement for fans in Oklahoma as AEW kicks off 2026.