Bryan Danielson Opens Up About Painful Adjustment To AEW Commentary Role

Bryan Danielson may be enjoying his new role as a full-time AEW commentator, but the transition has come with unexpected physical challenges—particularly due to his ongoing neck issues. Danielson discussed the difficulties of adjusting from active competition to working the broadcast booth during a new appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

Danielson officially joined the Dynamite commentary team in September after filling in at Forbidden Door earlier in the year. While he finds the job creatively fulfilling, he explained that the weekly travel required for commentary has significantly aggravated his neck problems.

“It’s been interesting, because I wasn’t anticipating being a commentator. I was at home and then they asked me to come in because Taz was getting shoulder surgery and to come in to help out a little bit,” Danielson said. “So the travel has been difficult for me. That’s one of the things I didn’t expect. Because I’ve traveled my entire adult life, right? It’s no big deal, but with my neck as bad as it is… the weekly travel has been a lot, and it’s just made sleeping hard and that sort of thing.”

The “American Dragon” explained that long flights and luggage handling have become increasingly difficult. He now brings a cervical pillow everywhere he goes, though cross-country flights from the West Coast still make proper posture nearly impossible.

“I have a cervical pillow now that I travel with me… but it’s impossible,” Danielson said. “I live on the West Coast… and then I also live like an hour and a half to two hours from the airport. So it’s impossible for all these cross-country flights to stay in good posture… And then heaven forbid I fall asleep… and then I wake up, and I’m like, oh no, I can’t feel my hand.”

Despite the physical strain, Danielson is embracing commentary as a new craft he must learn. He credited his partners—Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone—for helping him adjust and improve.

“It’s been good and fun. Commentary is a skill. It’s something that you have to learn. I’ve been really lucky and grateful to have Taz and Excalibur and then Tony [Schiavone]… I asked Tony… if he listens to it and, ‘Can you give me some tips?’… because, you know, it’s not something that I’m naturally good at.”

Danielson also acknowledged he is on the verge of needing neck surgery, though he is hoping to avoid it for as long as possible. He noted that he had been doing well physically until the increased travel schedule began to take its toll.

As for his in-ring future, Danielson told Van Vliet that although he dislikes the word “retired,” the version of Bryan Danielson that fans once knew is simply no longer possible.