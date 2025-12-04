Darby Allin AEW Continental Classic Future In Jeopardy

AEW star Darby Allin was legitimately hospitalized following his Continental Classic match against Kevin Knight on the November 26 episode of Dynamite. While Allin is known for his extreme, high-impact style and remarkable toughness, reports confirm that the injuries he sustained were not part of a storyline.

On the December 3 edition of Dynamite, Excalibur announced that Allin had not been cleared to compete, and that an update would be provided on this week’s Collision. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio later confirmed that Allin’s condition is a real medical issue—and clarified misinformation circulating online.

“Somebody tweeted that he had been in the hospital for a week and he was still there. That’s not quite true. What happened was he got hurt in the Kevin Knight match last week,” Alvarez reported. “The spot that looked the scariest was the coast-to-coast dropkick. He got smashed with that move. I don’t know if that’s the move where he got hurt, but he got hurt.”

Allin’s future in the Continental Classic is now uncertain. Alvarez noted that while Allin has been discharged and is able to travel, his ability to continue wrestling is still undetermined.

“He was in the hospital for a while, but they did clear him because he ended up going home. So he can travel. He’s out of the hospital….The impression I was given was they’re going to find out more on Collision,” Alvarez said. “He might stay in the tournament, and he might not. They have to, I guess, figure it out in the next few days, depending on how he’s doing.”

Allin competes in the Gold League, a stacked block featuring Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and PAC. If Allin is forced to withdraw, it would impact tournament scoring and could result in multiple forfeits.

As of the December 3 Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher leads the Gold League with 6 points after defeating Knight, while Kazuchika Okada earned his first 3 points with a win over PAC. Allin remains at 0 points following his loss to Knight.

AEW is expected to deliver a definitive update on Allin’s status this Saturday on Collision in Columbus, Ohio.