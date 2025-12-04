Bryan Danielson Addresses His AEW Retirement Status

Is Bryan Danielson retired or not?

Allow “The American Dragon” to explain himself.

The newest addition to the AEW commentary team discussed his retirement status at length during an appearance on a new episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.

The following are some of the highlights.

On his retirement status: “I hate the [retired] word because I was forced to retire before [in 2016]. So I never consider myself fully retired. Like — this is how I think and this is how a lot of wrestlers think, ‘Well, I think I could do this in this situation if needed or called upon or whatever it is.’ But yeah, you know, effectively for the Bryan Danielson that I used to be, yeah, that guy doesn’t exist anymore.”

On if he would still consider an in-ring return if he’s not capable of having the style of matches fans expect from him: “I would love to, not on TV, right? I think I could go have fun matches and have fun doing the fun matches. But then I don’t think that that’s the TV — that’s not the kind of wrestling fans would want to pay to see Bryan Danielson do.”

Check out the complete interview at ChrisVanVliet.com.

