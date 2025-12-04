Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, the “Winter Is Coming” special. The event will take place at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dynamite will air at its usual start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the finals of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament, Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) will face Timeless Love Bombs (“Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa). Additionally, “Hangman” Adam Page will team up with a mystery partner to take on AEW World Trios Champions The Opps (Powerhouse Hobbs and “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata) in tag team action.

Also previously announced for the show, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will defend his title against Eddie Kingston.

