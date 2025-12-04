AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 11/27/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Thursday night’s post-AEW Full Gear and Thanksgiving episode of Collision on TNT drew an average of 285,000 viewers and a rating of 0.06 in the 18–49 demographic.

This total is down 11.49% from the previous week’s 322,000 viewers and 14.29% from the previous week’s rating of 0.07 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by Don Callis Family’s IWGP World Heavyweight Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita taking on Paragon’s Roderick Strong in a Continental Classic Blue League Match.