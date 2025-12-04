Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (12/6/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The show will air live this Saturday night at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

This week, Paragon’s Roderick Strong will face The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy in a Continental Classic Blue League match. Additionally, The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley will take on Don Callis Family’s IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, in another Continental Classic Blue League match. Furthermore, The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli will battle Máscara Dorada, also in a Continental Classic Blue League match.

We will also provide an update on Darby Allin, and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will call out the Bang Bang Gang.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.