Kyle Fletcher Shares Emotional Story About Leaving Australia At 18 To Pursue Wrestling

Top AEW star and Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher appeared on the Hammer + Nigel Show to discuss various topics, including his journey into professional wrestling.

Fletcher said, “I think I was eight or nine years old, and I decided, ‘Yep, this is absolutely what I’m going to do.’ I started putting mattresses in my backyard, jumping off ladders onto them, and then I found friends to do it with. [And] here I am. I don’t know when it kind of clicked. I started training professionally at 14. And then I think it was it was always like, ‘Oh, you’re so good for your age’ and all that kind of stuff. It wasn’t until maybe a couple years after that where people realized like, ‘Oh man, he’s pretty serious about this.’ And at 18, I picked up and I moved to the UK by myself. And I think that was kind of the point where it was like, ‘Oh, it’s kind of make or break now.’”

On his mom’s reaction to his deciding to move to the UK to train:

“Dude, my mom laughed and laughed at me when I said it. She was like “Ha ha ha ha!’ And then I wasn’t laughing and she went, ‘Wait, you’re serious?’ And then it was kind of like she went, ‘Okay…’ I guess probably not really expecting much to come of it. But then a couple months later, I went, ‘Okay, I’ve applied for my visa now. I’m going to go.’ I think she was — not the happiest at first, maybe a little bit scared.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)