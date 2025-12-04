BLCKSMTH Apparel Announces Partnership With All Elite Wrestling

BLCKSMTH, a UK-based wrestling-inspired apparel company, has announced its partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

This collaboration follows a successful event at the Forbidden Door Merch Store, which sold out completely. The new partnership will feature a range of premium AEW wrestling merchandise.

BLCKSMTH also confirmed that their inaugural capsule collection with AEW will include items for wrestlers such as Willow Nightingale, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Darby Allin. More details and launch dates for these upcoming items will be announced later.

This partnership follows BLCKSMTH’s previous collaboration with TNA Wrestling as a presenting partner for Bound For Glory 2024.

In addition to AEW and TNA, BLCKSMTH has worked with NJPW and has an individual partnership with AEW’s Will Ospreay.

The company has also created apparel for other wrestlers, including Josh Alexander, Lio Rush, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, TNA’s Leon Slater, Mike Santana, WWE star Alex Shelley, and British wrestler Michael Oku.