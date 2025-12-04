Confirmed For December 17th Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for the Holiday Bash special episode of Dynamite, which will take place on December 17th at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Dynamite will air at its usual time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal will return for this episode. As is tradition, the top two competitors will face off in a match the following week, and the finals are scheduled for the 34th Street Dynamite special on Christmas Eve.

The winner will secure an AEW World Championship match at Maximum Carnage on January 14th.

AEW has not yet announced the competitors for the Battle Royal, but it is an annual event that MJF has won every year.

