Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured three matches in the Continental Classic Tournament.

In the first match, Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, defeated The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC in the Gold League.

Okada, who lost to Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher on last week’s show, managed to secure the victory over PAC with a roll-up after dodging a Brutalizer.

The second match saw Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher win against JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight, also in the Gold League.

Finally, in the main event of the evening, The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli emerged victorious over fellow Death Riders member Jon Moxley in the Blue League.

Below are the updated standings of the tournament:

Blue League:

1. Claudio Castagnoli (2-0, 6 points)

2. Jon Moxley (1-1, 3 points)

3. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita (1-0, 3 points)

4. Roderick Strong (0-1, 0 points)

5. Máscara Dorada (0-1, 0 points)

6. “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy (0-1, 0 points)

Gold League:

1. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (2-0, 6 points)

2. “The Jet” Kevin Knight (1-1, 3 points)

3. “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (1-1, 3 points)

4. The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC (1-1, 3 points)

5. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (0-1, 0 points)

6. Darby Allin (0-1, 0 points)