Darby Allin Sidelined After Scary Post-Match Health Concern

AEW star Darby Allin was ruled out of action for Wednesday night’s show following a concerning medical situation that developed after his match the previous week. The former TNT Champion was not medically cleared to compete, leaving questions surrounding his immediate in-ring future.

According to AEW, Allin checked himself into a hospital shortly after his bout with Kevin Knight last week. The company did not disclose the nature of his injuries or the symptoms that prompted the visit, but the situation was serious enough to keep him off last night’s broadcast.

AEW has indicated that more details should become available soon, stating that they expect to provide a further update on Allin’s condition this Saturday on AEW Collision.

Allin, known for his fearless high-risk style and willingness to absorb extreme punishment, once again pushed his limits in the match with Knight. It now appears the physical toll may have caught up with him.

Fans will have to tune in this weekend to learn more about Allin’s condition and potential recovery timeline.