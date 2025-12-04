Confirmed For December 13th Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for the special episode of Collision titled “Winter Is Coming,” set to take place on December 13th at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

The show will air next Saturday night at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In the main event, AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe will defend his title against Daniel Garcia from The Death Riders.

Additionally, Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will team up to face the Sisters of Sin, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, in a tag team match.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.