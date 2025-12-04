Lena Kross Expected To Sign AEW Contract

According to Fightful Select, independent wrestling star Lena Kross is set to join AEW, with sources within the company indicating that she has either signed a deal or will do so very soon.

The report also noted that Kross drew attention after appearing on both AEW Collision and TNA Xplosion in the same week in August. Earlier this year, TNA was interested in signing her to a contract, but it seems those plans have changed.

In 2025, Kross has been active on the independent wrestling scene, competing in nearly 50 matches. She has wrestled for Sendai Girls in Japan, as well as participating in events for GCW, World Sport Series, Deadlock Pro, and more.

In addition to her match on AEW Collision, she also participated in a dark match before an ROH on HonorClub taping in September.

Kross is a former WrestlePro Women’s Champion and a former Sendai Girls Tag Team Champion.

There is currently no information about when Kross will officially debut with AEW, but updates will be provided as they become available.