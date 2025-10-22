Backstage News On AEW’s Original Plans For An Acclaimed Reunion

In the latest episode of Fightful Select Answers, the discussion centered on the reunion of former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed—consisting of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. The two have been forced to team up again, although they are doing so reluctantly at the behest of Jerry Lynn.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, reuniting The Acclaimed was not the original plan for the duo. Initially, both wrestlers were slated to compete in singles matches. However, after WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Billy Gunn was written off television, the decision was made to bring Bowens and Caster back together, while incorporating a storyline that features them as reluctant tag team partners.

Additionally, Sapp noted that AEW likely did not anticipate that Caster’s open challenge would gain as much popularity as it did.

It remains to be seen whether this angle will lead to a full reunion of The Acclaimed.