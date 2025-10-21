Tony Khan Provides Updates On Britt Baker, Adam Copeland, Andrade, And Chris Jericho

AEW President Tony Khan recently shared updates on several major AEW stars, including Dr. Britt Baker, Adam Copeland, Andrade, and Chris Jericho, during a media appearance on Tuesday.

Khan began by addressing the status of former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, who has not wrestled since 2023 and is nearing a full year away from the ring. “She’s been away from AEW for a while, but still very much with us, and at some point, hopefully soon, I’d love to see Dr. Britt Baker come back,” Khan said.

When asked about Adam Copeland amid rumors of a potential WWE return to face John Cena, Khan clarified that Copeland remains with AEW and is currently focused on a non-wrestling project. “Adam is out filming right now. I’m excited for him to be back in AEW, hopefully soon, after this project is done and he’s taken care of business,” he explained.

Khan also commented on Andrade’s situation, providing a brief but respectful response. “I have a ton of respect for him and I can’t say much more, other than to say that I’m very excited to see what happens next with Andrade.”

Finally, Khan discussed Chris Jericho, emphasizing his appreciation for the veteran star and leaving the door open for his return. “We’re so grateful to Chris Jericho, and Chris Jericho is somebody also that I would love to see back in AEW anytime. The door is always open to get Chris Jericho back in here and he’s been busy. He’s doing a lot of things.”

While none of the four stars currently appear on AEW programming, Khan’s comments confirm that all remain part of the company’s plans moving forward.