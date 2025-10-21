Tony Khan Talks About Chris Jericho’s Future In AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the future of wrestling legend Chris Jericho with the company.

Khan said, “Yeah, I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s been here since the beginning. And you know, I think we’ll see what happens here in the coming months. But Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW. We’d always want to have here. So I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done. You mention that AEW book, looking at the history.”

He continued, “Well, Chris Jericho is a huge part of that history. The very first AEW World Champion. And somebody who’s now a nine-time world champion, and has won several of those championships here with us.”

Khan added, “So I am very, very grateful to Chris. And Chris is always a very welcome, huge part of AEW.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

 

