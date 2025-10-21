Mercedes Mone Adds 12th Title To Collection, Breaks Ultimo Dragon’s Record

Top AEW star Mercedes Moné added to her impressive collection of championships last Sunday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

She defeated Jody Threat, a competitor currently working for TNA Wrestling, to become the Winnipeg Professional Wrestling Women’s Champion.

With this victory, Moné’s total number of championships held has risen to twelve, breaking Ultimo Dragon’s previous record of ten.

This achievement comes just after Moné won the Interim ROH Women’s World TV Title from Mina Shirakawa at the WrestleDream event this past Saturday in St. Louis. Her next goal is to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship, which is currently held by Kris Statlander.

Moné holds several prestigious championships in addition to her recent titles. These include the Chaotic Wrestling Women’s Championship, the Discovery Wrestling Women’s Championship, the EWA Women’s Championship, the Bodyslam Women’s Championship, and the AEW TBS Championship, among others. Notably, she has held the AEW TBS Championship longer than anyone else.