MVP Reveals Discussions With Dave Bautista About Turning His Life Into A Film

During a recent episode of the “Marking Out with MVP” podcast, MVP confirmed that he plans to both write a book and adapt his life story into a film — with Hollywood star Dave Bautista already involved in early discussions.

When asked by a fan if he had ever considered turning his story into a book or movie, the former WWE United States Champion revealed that both projects are in motion, and he intends to write the book himself.

“Yes, I have considered it many times… I don’t want a ghost writer. I want to write it myself, just like Chris Jericho, just like Mick Foley, just like the… Bret Hart. [Wrestlers] that actually wrote their own books,” MVP said.

More significantly, MVP shared that he’s spoken directly with Bautista about developing a film based on his life through Bautista’s production company.

“I’ve actually talked to my good friend Dave Bautista,” he revealed. “We’ve talked about with his production company, taking the steps to turn my life story into a movie, and it’s something that I would I trust Dave to do it. I wouldn’t trust just anybody with it, because my life story is not PG.”

He added that his story’s tone would be anything but family-friendly.

“Rated R… Rated X? Legit.”

MVP went on to summarize the incredible — and often harrowing — journey that has defined his life.

“My life is a movie, man,” he said. “From my teenage years in Miami, as a graffiti artist slash gang member becoming an armed robber, going to prison nine and a half years in prison, and all the bullshit I survived and saw in there, and then coming out and becoming a… bouncer and bodyguard on South Beach and… selling weed and steroids to support my wrestling habit… going on to eventually making it as a professional wrestler. And, you know, just… ‘top of the world, Ma, top of the world.’ Your black sheep son made it.”

No release timeline for the book or film has been confirmed, but MVP’s comments suggest that both projects are being seriously developed — with Bautista potentially attached as a producer.