Sheamus Declares Start Of ‘Never F*ing Retiring Tour’

After months on the sidelines, Sheamus made his long-awaited return to in-ring action on the October 20th, 2025 episode of WWE Raw in Sacramento, California. The former world champion entered the World Heavyweight Championship number one contender’s battle royal, marking his first match since WWE Clash in Paris.

While many top stars — including John Cena, AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe — have recently announced or hinted at retirement, Sheamus made it clear that he has no intention of following suit.

Following his Raw appearance, the Celtic Warrior took to Twitter/X to make a bold statement about his future:

“Sheamus ‘Never F***ing Retiring Tour’ started Monday 20th October 2025. Bangers never quit.”

The battle royal was held to determine the new number one contender for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, after Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the title due to a shoulder injury sustained at WWE Crown Jewel. Jey Uso ultimately won the match, earning a title shot against CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1.

After his elimination, Sheamus reignited tensions with Judgment Day members Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, brawling with them at ringside — a clear sign that the Celtic Warrior’s return run is only just getting started.