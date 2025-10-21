Big E Says Roxanne Perez Has The Mindset To Become WWE’s Next Megastar

Following Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw in Sacramento, California, Big E gave high praise to Roxanne Perez — now a member of The Judgment Day — for her standout performance and growing star power.

Perez faced WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a non-title match on Raw, coming up short in a hard-fought contest. Speaking during the official WWE Raw Recap Post-Show, Big E made it clear that he sees Perez as more than just a rising talent.

“We talk about her being the future, I think she’s also the present,” Big E said.

The former WWE Champion predicted a long, decorated career for Perez, praising her in-ring ability and attitude.

“She’s gonna be one of those women who, we’ll look back at her career in 15-20 years, and we’ll see all the world championships, we’ll see all the main events. What a star she is.”

Perez, already a former NXT Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez, has been earning strong reviews since joining the Raw roster.

Big E recalled spending time with her during a Q&A in Perth, Australia, and highlighted her professionalism and mindset.

“Just the way she carries herself, her desire to grow, the way she interacts with fans. I think she just has the right head on her shoulders for this game,” Big E said. “There’s so many different things that are gonna be thrown at you that really will tax you mentally, and I think she has the mindset.”

Big E concluded by emphasizing that Perez has already proven herself as a star.

“I really think she’s shown a lot of people, and continues to show people every single week, that she is indeed a star, and is only going to continue to climb to the top of the card.”

Following her match, Perez and Raquel Rodriguez attacked Stephanie Vaquer before Nikki Bella made the save — setting the stage for a potential new rivalry.

Known as “The Prodigy,” Perez is also a two-time NXT Women’s Champion and the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion.