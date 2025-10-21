AJ Styles Reacts To John Cena’s Custom Introduction At WWE Crown Jewel

AJ Styles has opened up about the emotional and nostalgic moments surrounding his final match against John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. Speaking with Justin Barrasso of the Boston Herald, the former WWE Champion shared his reaction to Cena’s heartfelt, customized introduction and explained the story behind his throwback ring gear.

Styles, who has confirmed that 2026 will be his final year of in-ring competition, was genuinely surprised by Cena’s tribute before their fifth and final encounter.

Cena’s introduction celebrated Styles’ career across multiple eras:

“Ladies & Gentleman, the definition of Total Nonstop Action. The ace and undisputed boss of The Bullet Club, it’s our honor as fans and my honor as an opponent to see if he can beat up John Cena one final time. He is the face that runs the place, The Phenomenal, AJ Styles!”

Styles recalled that the words immediately caught him off guard.

“It definitely caught me off guard. When I heard ‘The definition of Total Nonstop Action,’ I thought to myself, ‘Wait a minute,’” Styles said.

He praised Cena for turning the moment into something that honored both men.

“He took this from just being about John to making it about John and AJ Styles. It’s something he didn’t have to do, but that’s John. That’s just who he is.”

The match, which paid homage to their storied rivalry, featured callbacks to previous encounters and symbolic moments from both wrestlers’ careers. Styles also wore blue-and-white trunks inspired by his early days in TNA Wrestling, a nod that longtime fans immediately recognized.

“For those who remembered that magazine cover, this was for them,” Styles said, clarifying that his seamstress recreated the gear from scratch. “That wasn’t the same gear I wore. I don’t even know where that gear is. I had to get a new set made. Fortunately, my gear-maker researched and made it exactly the way I wore it back in TNA.”

Cena ultimately defeated Styles in their final chapter, but for fans — and for Styles himself — the moment was about far more than the result. It was a celebration of legacy, respect, and a career that bridged generations.