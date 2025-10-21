Killer Kross On His WWE Exit: “I Was The One Getting Worked”

Former NXT Champion Killer Kross has finally addressed one of the most persistent questions from wrestling fans — confirming that his WWE exit was, in his words, “one big work.” However, as revealed in his new documentary My Life After WWE on YouTube, the reality behind the statement comes with an unexpected twist.

“Is this all a big work? Is that what you’re asking me? Is this a work? Is this a big, elaborate, intricate work? Where I come back and I say, ‘Surprise!’” Kross said, before offering his answer.

“The answer to that question is – in a sense, yes. This was all one big work. The worst part about it though, is that it’s not the work everybody thought it was. Because I was the one getting worked.”

Kross went on to discuss his time in WWE, denying that he ever felt like a “puppet” but acknowledging that creative control is a rare privilege.

“Because you know when you’re getting involved at the highest level that you’re definitely not gonna be writing the show. You’re definitely not gonna be booking the matches,” he said. “You’ll have very little say over what’s going on, and when you do have any sort of say over what you’re doing and what’s going on, it’s quite a privilege. It’s something to be earned. Trust is a very big thing, loyalty’s a very big thing. More on that later.”

The former NXT Champion added that he always made sure to maintain some control over his own direction — a lesson learned through experience.

“I always made sure that I had at least one hand on the wheel, whether they realized it or not. I think to some degree everyone does that,” Kross explained. “It’s not in a manipulative way. It’s just in a way where it’s like, I’ve been in the situation where I’ve let my hands off the wheel and somebody drove the car off a cliff. So we’re not doing that again.”

Kross also revealed new details about his WWE contract negotiations, citing creative and financial disagreements — particularly surrounding his book, for which WWE was taking a cut of the profits.

“When you tell that kid that his story doesn’t matter and you’re taking money from him, and you’re telling him that subject is irrelevant to the conversation, there’s no deal to be made, there’s nothing to agree to,” Kross said. “So they said they would rescind their offer in 24 hours.”

He ended on a defiant note, emphasizing the value of his personal journey.

“My story, my life story, is not irrelevant.”

Since his WWE departure, Kross has returned to the independent circuit, reviving his “Killer Kross” persona at GCW Homecoming on August 23. Beyond wrestling, he’s continued to pursue creative ventures — his short film Blue Evening recently earned multiple nominations at the Burbank International Film Festival.