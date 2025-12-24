Win WrestleMania 42 Tickets And A Meet-And-Greet With Charlotte Flair

Alltroo has announced an exciting new sweepstakes for WWE WrestleMania 42, featuring top star Charlotte Flair. A lucky fan will win an all-expenses-paid trip to meet Flair at the premium live event.

The contest ends on Friday, February 13, 2026, and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Fans can enter the contest by clicking the provided link.

WrestleMania 42 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday, April 19, 2026, and Sunday, April 20, 2026.

This event marks the first time WrestleMania has been held in the same venue for back-to-back years since WrestleMania IV and V in the 1980s. The show will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Below are the details of the sweepstakes:

* Meet WWE legend Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 42

* Two tickets to WrestleMania in sunny Las Vegas

* Flights and hotel accommodations for you and a guest

* Robe and boots

* See Sweepstakes rules for full details